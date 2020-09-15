Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India's August trade deficit in goods at $6.77 billion: government

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India posted a trade deficit of $6.77 billion in goods in August, data released by the government showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise imports contracted 26.04% in August to $29.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 12.66% to $22.70 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by 43.73% to $118.38 billion during April-August while exports were down 26.65% from the year-ago period to $97.66 billion, the data showed.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens

