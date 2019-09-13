Market News
September 13, 2019 / 1:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's August trade deficit narrows to $13.45 bln - govt

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit in August narrowed to $13.45 billion from $17.92 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday, helped by lower oil import bill.

Oil imports fell 8.90% to $10.88 billion in August from $11.94 billion in a year-ago period.

Merchandise exports fell 6.05% to $26.13 billion in August compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 13.45% at $39.45 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Uttaresh.V)

