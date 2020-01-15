Market News
January 15, 2020 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's exports decline for fifth straight month in December, trade deficit narrows

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports shrank 1.8% in December, falling for the fifth straight month, while the trade deficit narrowed to $11.25 billion from a year ago, helped by lower oil imports, the Trade Ministry said in a statement said on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports fell to $27.36 billion in December compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 8.83% to $38.61 billion, the data showed.

India’s trade deficit stood at $14.49 billion in December 2018, the statement said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Alison Williams)

