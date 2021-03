FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit in goods widened to $12.88 billion in February from $10.16 billion during the same period a year earlier, preliminary data released by the government on Tuesday showed.

Merchandise exports fell 0.25% in February from a year earlier to $27.67 billion, while imports were up 6.98% to $40.55 billion, the data showed.