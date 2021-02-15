Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India

India's January trade deficit narrows to $14.54 billion - government

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit in goods narrowed to $14.54 billion in January as exports grew faster than imports, revised data released by the government on Monday showed.

The merchandise trade deficit was $15.3 billion in January 2020.

The merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, while imports were up 2.03% to $42 billion, the data showed.

