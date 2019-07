NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit narrowed to $15.28 billion in June from $16.6 billion in June 2018, the trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Merchandise exports fell 9.71% to $25.01 billion in June compared with a year earlier, and imports were down 9.06% at $40.29 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar Editing by Peter Graff)