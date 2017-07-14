FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
India's WPI inflation eases to 0.9 pct y/y in June - govt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 14, 2017 / 6:51 AM / in a month

India's WPI inflation eases to 0.9 pct y/y in June - govt

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices further eased to 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday, in line with the decline in retail inflation.

The rise compares with a 1.60 percent annual gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, prices rose a provisional 2.17 percent.

Wholesale food prices fell 1.25 percent in June, compared with 0.15 percent rise a month ago, the data showed.

India's annual retail inflation eased to 1.54 percent in June to its slowest pace in more than five years, building pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates when it meets for a policy review on Aug. 2. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.