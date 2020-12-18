Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself and others

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also export it to other countries that need its help, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Sitharaman also said India has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector, while adding the country would be a major contributor to the revival of the global economy after the pandemic.

