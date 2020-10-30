Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India to offer production-linked incentives to more sectors - official

By Reuters Staff

Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur, India, October 20, 2020. Picture taken October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is working to offer production-linked incentives to more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, a top government official said on Friday, bolstering efforts to attract new investments in its coronavirus-stricken economy.

The Cabinet will soon consider approving such incentives for more sectors, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog, a government think-tank told a virtual conference.

Kumar didn’t specify which sectors might be made eligible for the incentives.

The government earlier announced production-linked incentives for large-scale electronic goods makers, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of medical devices.

