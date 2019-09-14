Financials
September 14, 2019 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

India to provide $1.4 bln to boost affordable, mid-income housing

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India will provide 100 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) of funds to boost affordable and middle income housing, the country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, as she announced measures designed to aid India’s slowing economy.

The government will make funding available for housing projects that are not in a bankruptcy process or classified as non-performing assets, Sitharaman said during a press conference in New Delhi.

She said the government would also relax external commercial borrowing guidelines for projects in the country’s affordable housing scheme. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below