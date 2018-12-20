Indian state banks recover $8.69 bln of bad loans in April-September

NEW DELHI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian state-run banks recovered 607.3 billion rupees ($8.69 billion) of outstanding bad loans in the April-September period, which a finance ministry official said on Thursday was a “record” haul.

Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said the government would give funds to four to five banks under a prompt corrective action plan after considering their financial results.

He also said banks have raised 244.4 billion rupees from the market this fiscal year.