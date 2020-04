NEW DELHI, April 15 (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports shrank by more than one-third from a year ago, dragged down by a fall in global demand and shipments due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Trade Ministry said in a statement said on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports fell to $21.41 billion in March compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 28.72% to $31.16 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Alex Richardson)