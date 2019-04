NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure output grew 4.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

For the 2018/19 financial year, infrastructure output grew 4.3 percent from the previous year, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors - such as coal, crude oil and electricity - accounts for nearly 40 percent of India’s industrial output. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed)