India approves plan to boost state spending on education to 6% of GDP

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to increase public spending on education to nearly 6% of gross domestic product from around 4% now, a top government official said, while also capping fees charged by educational institutions.

The decision follows nationwide consultations, Information & Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The new policy seeks to expand access to higher education for 50% of high school students by 2035, and achieve universal adult literacy before that date.

Education is among sectors Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to reform in an effort to strengthen India’s economy following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Critics say his reforms fall far short of stated objectives.