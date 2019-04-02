Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2019 / 7:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Congress party promises jobs, help for farmers ahead of election

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 2 (Reuters) - India’s main opposition Congress party said on Tuesday it would expand an existing jobs programme to guarantee 150 days of work a year to rural households and provide additional help to farmers if the party wins a general election starting next week.

“Unemployment is the gravest challenge to the country and job creation is the highest priority for the economy,” the party said in a manifesto that identified farm distress and security for women among its main priorities.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act currently provides for 100 days of employment a year. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal Writing by Krishna N. Das Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below