Congress workers perform a special prayer for better election results at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - “We have lost the battle,” a regional leader of the Congress party said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party said it had secured a massive victory in the general election.

Amarinder Singh, the chief minister of Punjab, made the comment to the India Today TV news channel.