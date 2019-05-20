INDIA LIVE-Modi tipped by exit polls to retain power, four factors cited

May 20 (Reuters) - 0128 GMT: FOUR FACTORS THAT HELPED MODI - VETERAN EDITOR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was helped in the election by four key factors, wrote Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of The Print news portal, after exit polls showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to storm back to power.

India’s upper castes, usually divided or supporters of the opposition Congress party, appear to have consolidated behind Modi, said Gupta, a veteran writer on politics and television talk-show host.

The BJP, he added, had overcome “disastrous macroeconomics with effective microeconomics”, providing some of India’s poorest with toilets, loans, cooking gas connections, housing and electricity.

“These schemes have touched far too many people in quick time to not matter to them,” he wrote. “They neither understand nor bother about whether the GDP is up or down, reliable or fudged. They are too poor to yet be in the organised job market.” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at his supporters during a roadshow in the city of Varanasi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thirdly, Gupta said, Modi’s government had a good record of building hard infrastructure, roads, bridges and ports. And lastly, he said, the huge chunk of voters who are under 22 have emerged as a huge support base for Modi.

“They’ve known only one leader, heard just one message, have no reference to the pre-Google context,” he said. “Most important: They mostly haven’t yet gone out in the job market.”

Most of the exit polls showed the BJP-led alliance winning about 300 seats in the 543-member parliament, a comfortable majority and above predictions made before the six-week election got underway in April.

An average of major exit polls showed the BJP and its allies winning 295 seats, with the highest prediction at 365 and the lowest at 242.

Votes will be counted on Thursday, and Gupta cautioned while the four factors had helped Modi, he was not sticking his neck out with a prediction.

Other political strategists said Modi’s presidential-style campaign and his aggressive response after a surge in tensions with Pakistan in February-March appear to have worked well, and overcome concerns about unemployment and falling farm incomes.

Anti-Pakistan wave helps Modi

Other factors that could have helped the BJP were their enormous resources, and the inability of the opposition Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, to form meaningful alliances.

0010 GMT: NIFTY LIKELY TO BREAK RESISTANCE ON EXIT POLL PROJECTIONS India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index should break resistance seen at around 11,800 points and possibly surge to 12,200 after exit polls predicted Modi was likely to storm back to power in the general election.

“I expect another 2%-3% rally in the market in the next 3-4 days based on the cue,” said Samrat Dasgupta at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors. The index closed at 11,407 points on Friday.

Yogesh Nagaonkar, CEO, Rowan Capital Advisor, said he expected a sustained rally in the Nifty if the exit polls prove to be correct when results are announced.

“I expect it to reach 13,500-14,000 before we see some profit booking,” he said.

A substantial amount of capital is on the sidelines, awaiting the results, and this should begin to flow into markets, market participants said. The rupee should also strengthen but external factors will play a larger role there.

Mayuresh Joshi, senior vice president and fund manager at Angel Broking, however cautioned that if the final results were contrary to the exit polls, “then 10,900 is the level to watch out for in Nifty, because if that breaks we will see further downside”. Rahul Gandhi speaks at an election rally in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis