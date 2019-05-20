INDIA LIVE-Modi tipped to retain power, markets likely to surge

May 20 (Reuters) - 0010 GMT: NIFTY LIKELY TO BREAK RESISTANCE ON EXIT POLL PROJECTIONS

India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index should break resistance seen at around 11,800 points and possibly surge to 12,200 after exit polls predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to storm back to power in the general election.

“I expect another 2%-3% rally in the market in the next 3-4 days based on the cue,” said Samrat Dasgupta at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors. The index closed at 11,407 points on Friday.

Yogesh Nagaonkar, CEO, Rowan Capital Advisor, said he expected a sustained rally in the Nifty if the exit polls prove to be correct when results are announced on Thursday.

“I expect it to reach 13,500-14,000 before we see some profit booking,” he said.

A substantial amount of capital is on the sidelines, awaiting the results, and this should begin to flow into markets, market participants said. The rupee should also strengthen but external factors will play a larger role there.

Mayuresh Joshi, senior vice president and fund manager at Angel Broking, however cautioned that if the final results were contrary to the exit polls, “then 10,900 is the level to watch out for in Nifty, because if that breaks we will see further downside”.

Most of the exit polls showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance winning about 300 seats in the 543-member parliament, a comfortable majority and above predictions made before the six-week election got underway in April.

An average of major exit polls showed the BJP and its allies winning 295 seats, with the highest prediction at 365 and the lowest 242.

Political strategists said Modi’s presidential-style campaign and his aggressive response after a surge in tensions with Pakistan in February-March appear to have worked well, and overcome concerns about unemployment and falling farm incomes.

Anti-Pakistan wave helps Modi India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at his supporters during a roadshow in the city of Varanasi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Other factors that could have helped the BJP were their enormous resources, and the inability of the opposition Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, to form meaningful alliances. Rahul Gandhi speaks at an election rally in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis