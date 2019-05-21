INDIA LIVE-Who will be finance minister in the new government?

May 21 (Reuters) - 0015 GMT: AFTER EXIT POLLS, ATTENTION SHIFTS TO NEW GOVERNMENT After exit polls heavily tipped the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance to return to power, attention is shifting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet and the challenges facing his government.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley looks set to retain his post if Modi’s win is confirmed by the official results on Thursday. But Jaitley is a diabetic and had to skip the interim budget in February when he was in hospital in the United States, getting cancer treatment. He had a kidney transplant in May last year.

If his health worsens, Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal could take over.

Modi is likely to call a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday while BJP party chief Amit Shah has invited alliance partners for a dinner meeting, local media said. 1130 GMT: MAIN INDICES POST LARGEST GAINS IN OVER FIVE YEARS AFTER EXIT POLLS Indian stocks surged after exit polls indicated that Modi would romp back to power in the general election, following a difficult and divisive campaign.

Investors said there had been capital on the sidelines, awaiting the results, but added that sustained gains would only come with major reforms, leading to increased earnings.

Both the benchmark Nifty index and the Bombay Stock Exchange index gained about 3.7%, the largest one-day gain since September 2013 for both. Stocks in companies owned by Modi’s biggest supporters - Reliance Industries and the Adani Group - posted the highest gains.

The Nifty was last at 11,828 points, against a historical high of 11,856. The Bombay index was also close to a historical high. Chart showing the rise in the Nifty since Jan. 1, compared to Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises , Adani Gas, Adani Transmission and Reliance Industries

Market strategists however said that the rally would be short-lived unless the new government brought in meaningful reform.

Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Asset Management Company, said: “The equity market today is pricing in (a Modi) government, series of rate cuts, revival in earnings’ growth, revival of investments, managing trade deficit with China, relatively stable oil prices at current level.

“If these assumptions are met, then market has room to move ahead,” he said on the Reuters Trading India chatroom.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 69.7450 per dollar, after rising to 69.3550 in opening deals, at which point it was up 1.2 percent on the day. It still closed 0.7% higher versus Friday’s close of 70.22.

Investors expect the rupee to hold in a 69-72 per dollar range in the medium term with global oil prices having the potential to push it lower.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 7.29 percent, down 7 basis points on the day.

Mayuresh Joshi, senior vice president and fund manager at Angel Broking, however cautioned that if the final results, due on Thursday, were contrary to the exit polls, “then 10,900 is the level to watch out for in Nifty, because if that breaks we will see further downside”. 0650 GMT: SOME ASK, CAN EXIT POLLS BE WRONG? Some opposition politicians in India are taking comfort in the wrong predictions made by pollsters in the U.S. presidential election in 2016, the Brexit referendum also in 2016 and in last week’s Australian election.

Most of the exit polls in India show Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance winning about 300 seats in the 543-member parliament, a comfortable majority and above predictions made before the six-week election got underway in April. The opposition Congress party was a distant second.

Votes will be counted on Thursday and results are likely the same day.

“I believe the exit polls are all wrong,” said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a tweet. “In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India, many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results.” “Quiet Australians” are the latest to upset election forecasters’ expectations Officials seal an Electronic Voting Machine at a booth in Kolkata after voting closed on Sunday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri 0128 GMT: FOUR FACTORS THAT HELPED MODI - VETERAN EDITOR

Prime Minister Modi was helped in the election by four key factors, wrote Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of The Print news portal. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at his supporters during a roadshow in the city of Varanasi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India’s upper castes, usually divided or supporters of the opposition Congress party, appear to have consolidated behind Modi, said Gupta, a veteran writer on politics and television talk-show host.

The BJP, he added, had overcome “disastrous macroeconomics with effective microeconomics”, providing some of India’s poorest with toilets, loans, cooking gas connections, housing and electricity.

“These schemes have touched far too many people in quick time to not matter to them,” he wrote. “They neither understand nor bother about whether the GDP is up or down, reliable or fudged. They are too poor to yet be in the organised job market.”

Thirdly, Gupta said, Modi’s government had a good record of building hard infrastructure, roads, bridges and ports. And lastly, he said, the huge chunk of voters who are under 22 have emerged as a huge support base for Modi.

“They’ve known only one leader, heard just one message, have no reference to the pre-Google context,” he said. “Most important: They mostly haven’t yet gone out in the job market.”

Gupta cautioned while the four factors had helped Modi, he was not sticking his neck out with a prediction since votes were still to be counted.

Other political strategists said Modi’s presidential-style campaign and his aggressive response after a surge in tensions with Pakistan in February-March appear to have worked well, and overcome concerns about unemployment and falling farm incomes.

Other factors that could have helped the BJP were their enormous resources, and the inability of the opposition Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, to form meaningful alliances.