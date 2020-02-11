Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 11, 2020 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's electricity demand rises 3.52% in January after five months of decline

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - India’s electricity demand rose 3.52% in January, government data showed on Tuesday, marking the fir​st increase after five straight months of decline.

January demand for electricity rose to 105.29 billion units from 101.71 billion units a year earlier, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

India’s annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years, amid a broader economic slowdown that led to a drop in sales of everything from cars to food products and also has led to factories cutting jobs.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by Louise Heavens

