CHENNAI, April 1 (Reuters) - India’s electricity use fell 9.2% in March, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, as consumption fell for the first time in three months due to a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Electricity supply fell to 100.2 billion units in March from 110.33 billion a year earlier, an analysis of load despatch data by state-run POSOCO showed. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Jason Neely)