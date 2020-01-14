India's 2019 electricity demand rise smallest in six years -govt data

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India’s annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years with December marking a fifth straight month of decline, government data showed.

Power demand rose 1.1% in 2019, the smallest rise since 2013, data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority showed.

December demand for electricity fell to 100.81 billion units from 101.28 billion a year earlier, representing a fifth consecutive month of decline. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Jason Neely)