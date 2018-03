MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - India’s end-December external debt was $513.4 billion, up 3.6 percent from end-September, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On a residual maturity basis, short-term debt constituted 42.4 percent of total external debt at the end of December, slightly up from end-September’s 41.7 percent, the statement showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)