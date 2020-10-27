Facebook public policy director for India, South and Central Asia steps down

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, has stepped down to pursue interests in public service, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The resignation comes weeks after Facebook and Das faced questions internally from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market, India. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)