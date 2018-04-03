FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

India withdraws move to crack down on journalists publishing fake news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 3 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the withdrawal of a move to crack down on journalists responsible for distributing fake news, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister has directed that the press statement regarding fake news be withdrawn and the matter be addressed in the Press Council of India,” a senior official in Modi’s told Reuters. No reason was given.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had said the government would withdraw accreditation of journalists who peddle fake news.

Journalists and opposition parties had described the rules as an effort by Modi’s government to control the press ahead of a general election due by next year.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

