Boom in India's services sector bodes well for GDP - finmin official

NEW DELHI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Strong growth in India’s services sector “should augur well for 3rd quarter GDP growth,” a top finance ministry official said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Business activity in India’s dominant services sector expanded in November at the quickest pace in four months, lifted by a significant rise in domestic demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

The figures showed a "strong increase in business activity and in demand," said here Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.