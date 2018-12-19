India's finmin likely to seek more funds for state-run banks on Thursday- official

NEW DELHI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry is likely to seek approval from parliament for additional funding for state-run banks on Thursday, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said.

The proposal will be part of the overall supplementary demand for grants to be laid before parliament, Garg told reporters on Wednesday.

The government will also seek an interim dividend from the central bank, Garg said.

Over the last two months the government and the Reserve Bank of India have been clashing on several issues including the government’s proposal to ease capital and lending curbs for state-run banks.

The new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ bureaucratic links are expected to heal a rift between the two. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon)