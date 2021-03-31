India's cabinet earmarks 109 billion rupees as incentives for food processing sector

FILE PHOTO: Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to earmark 109 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) in incentives to strengthen the food processing sector, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The plan would help attract investment in the sector, step up processed food exports from India and boost farmers’ income, Goyal told a news conference.

($1 = 73.21 rupees)