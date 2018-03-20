FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 4:24 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Canara Bank shares tumble after police file charges in new fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Shares in India’s Canara Bank tumbled more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning after the country’s federal police filed charges against a former chairman of the state-run bank and others over allegations that the officials helped a company defraud the bank of about $10.5 million taken in loans over four years ago.

By 0405 GMT, shares in the bank were down 3.80 percent at 254.15 rupees after earlier falling to a low of 250 rupees.

The case is the latest in a string of bank frauds reported to authorities in the aftermath of a sprawling $2 billion fraud that was unearthed weeks ago at Punjab National Bank. (Reporting by Swati Bhat Editing by Euan Rocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
