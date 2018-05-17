FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 17, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian lender PNB receives warning letter from markets regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) said on Thursday it has received a warning letter from India’s markets regulator for failing to make timely disclosures to the stock exchanges related to a sprawling $2 billion fraud.

In a securities filing on Thursday, PNB disclosed that the compliance and monitoring division of the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent it a warning letter on May 15, stating it had noted delays of 1 to 6 days on the part of the bank in making disclosures related to the fraud - the largest ever in Indian banking history.

PNB, India’s second-largest state-run bank, said in February two jewellery groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks via illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff over several years. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.