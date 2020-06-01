Healthcare
June 1, 2020

Indian state retailers' May gasoline sales fall 36%; diesel down 31%

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline sales in May by Indian state fuel retailer fell 36% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 31%, provisional data obtained from two industry sources on Monday showed, demonstrating a recovery in fuel demand.

In April, gasoline sales declined 61% from a year earlier and diesel sales dropped 57% from a year earlier.

State companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90% of the retail fuel outlets in the country.

The sources who provided the provisional industry data asked not to be identified citing confidentiality. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

