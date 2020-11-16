India's diesel sales fall 5% in early November -industry data

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India’s diesel sales fell 5% in the first half of November compared with the previous year, preliminary data showed on Monday, after rising for the first time in eight months during the month of October.

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell 5% year-over-year to 2.86 million tonnes during the first fifteen days of November.

Sales of gasoline rose marginally to 1.03 million tonnes, the industry data showed. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)