A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 2.1 percent in October compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.78 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.5 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.65 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.6 percent to 2.42 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 17.1 percent to 1.30 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 58.4 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 13.2 percent in October.