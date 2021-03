A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers’ diesel sales rose 7.4% in the first fortnight of March from a year earlier to 2.84 million tonnes, preliminary industry data showed on Tuesday.

Petrol sales rose 5.3% from a year earlier to 1.05 million tonnes, the data showed.