India's GAIL to start importing LNG under Gazprom deal from May

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) -

* GAIL (India) to begin getting liquefied natural gas (LNG) under reworked deal with Gazprom from May, India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers on Wednesday

* GAIL signed a 2.5 million tonnes a year LNG import deal with Gazprom in 2012

* Supplies under the reworked deal will be gradually ramped up and likely to reach full volumes in 5-6 years, Pradhan said

* GAIL and Gazprom in January renegotiated the gas purchase deal including pricing (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)