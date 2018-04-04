FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
April 4, 2018 / 2:46 PM / a day ago

India's GAIL to start importing LNG under Gazprom deal from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) -

* GAIL (India) to begin getting liquefied natural gas (LNG) under reworked deal with Gazprom from May, India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers on Wednesday

* GAIL signed a 2.5 million tonnes a year LNG import deal with Gazprom in 2012

* Supplies under the reworked deal will be gradually ramped up and likely to reach full volumes in 5-6 years, Pradhan said

* GAIL and Gazprom in January renegotiated the gas purchase deal including pricing (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.