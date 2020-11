India's GSPL says new pipeline to boost FY22 gas supply by a quarter

AHMEDABAD (Reuters) - Gas transmission by India's Gujarat State Petronet Ltd GSPT.NS will rise by about a quarter in the next fiscal year starting from April as it links northern regions to an existing grid in the western state, a company official said on Tuesday.

The 930-km (578-miles) pipeline linking Mehsana in Gujarat to Bathinda in the northern state of Punjab at a cost of 55 billion rupees ($739 million) will be ready by March, the firm’s joint managing director, Sanjeev Kumar, told Reuters.