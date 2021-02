FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media as he arrives at the parliament house to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is committed to bring natural gas into the goods and services tax regime to make prices cheaper and uniform across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

He said India was spending 7.5 trillion rupees ($103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure.

($1 = 72.7780 Indian rupees)