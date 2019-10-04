Basic Materials
Indian gold imports hit three-year low as prices jump -govt source

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s gold imports in September plunged 68% from a year earlier to the lowest level in more than three years as record domestic gold prices curbed retail buying, a government source said on Friday.

India imported 26 tonnes of gold in September, down from 81.71 tonnes a year ago, said the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media. In value terms, the September imports fell 51% to $1.28 billion, he added. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav Editing by David Goodman)

