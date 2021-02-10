India's January gold imports surge 72% y/y to 62 tonnes – government source

A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata, India, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s gold imports in January surged 72% from a year earlier, a government source said on Wednesday, as a correction in prices from a record high drew retail buyers and jewellers.

The world’s second-biggest consumer of the gold imported around 62 tonnes of it in January, up from 36.5 tonnes a year ago, the source said.

The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, January imports surged to $4.04 billion from $1.58 billion a year ago, he said.