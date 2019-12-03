India's Nov gold imports jump to 5-month high - govt source

MUMBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - India’s gold imports in November jumped 78% from a month earlier to the highest level in 5 months as jewellers in the world’s second-biggest consumer of the metal restocked after a fall in prices, a government source said on Tuesday.

New Delhi imported 71 tonnes of gold in November, compared with 40 tonnes in October, the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Imports were down 16% from November 2018, however, he said.

In value terms, November imports totalled $2.94 billion, slightly higher than last year’s $2.76 billion, he added. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; Kim Coghill)