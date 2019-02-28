India's 2018/19 wheat output seen up 2 pct - government

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian farmers are expected to harvest 99.12 million tonnes of wheat in crop year 2019, up from 97.11 million tonnes in the previous year, the government said on Thursday.

Total grains output in the crop year to June 2019 is expected at 281.37 million tonnes against 277.49 million in the 2017/18 crop year, according to a government statement.

Rice output is likely to be 115.60 million tonnes in 2018/19, up from 111.01 million tonnes in the previous year.

Sugarcane production is estimated at 380.83 million tonnes, up from 353.23 million tonnes in 2017/18.

This year’s cotton and corn outputs are expected at 30.08 million bales (of 170 kg each) and 27.8 million tonnes, respectively, against 33.92 million bales and 27.14 million bales produced a year earlier. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)