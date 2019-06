HAMBURG, June 20 (Reuters) - Indian state-run trading company MMTC has for the sixth time postponed the deadline for offer submissions in an international tender to import yellow corn, this time to June 25, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for offers was originally May 8 and had been postponed to May 15, to May 22, to June 6, to June 12 and to June 19.

The tender seeks corn (maize) free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs). (Reporting by Michael Hogan)