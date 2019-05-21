UPDATE 1-India's MMTC postpones tender to buy corn again - trade

(Adds detail from paragraph four)

HAMBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Indian state-run trading company MMTC has postponed for the third time a deadline for offer submissions in an international tender to import yellow corn, this time to June 6, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for offers was originally May 8 and had been postponed to May 15 and then to May 22.

The tender seeks corn (maize) free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs).

The volume purchased will be decided by MMTC depending on the level of prices received.

Traders are being asked to submit offers of at least 20,000 tonnes and a maximum 100,000 tonnes.

The MMTC is now asking for offers of corn for shipment between July 1 and July 31. Previous shipment period was June 15 and July 15.

India used to be a major corn exporter to southeast Asia. But it has become an importer due to falling output and rising demand from poultry producers and corn starch manufacturers. This has raised domestic prices.

Recent corn import shipments have been reported from Ukraine, said to be the first in about three years. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)