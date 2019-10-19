India's HDFC Bank quarterly net profit rises 27%

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender said on Saturday its net profit had risen by 27% in its second quarter, with strong loan growth and a higher net interest margin (NIM).

India’s largest privately-owned bank said its net profit increased to 63.44 billion rupees ($893 million) at the end of the second quarter of this financial year, compared to 50.05 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Gross non-performing assets were largely stable at 1.38% of gross advances, while Net NPA was at 0.42%, HDFC said.

NIM, a key indicator of a bank’s profitability, was 4.2%.

The bank remains well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.5% at the end the latest quarter, well above the regulatory requirement. ($1 = 71.0800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Alexander Smith)