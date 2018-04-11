PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down - executive

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil expects to restart production from its PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea at the beginning of May after it was shut following an earthquake in February, Exxon LNG Vice President Emma Cochrane said on Wednesday.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal may not be able to produce at full capacity at first and will likely ramp up gradually, said Cochrane on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum.

The May target for a restart is ahead of schedule, she said. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)