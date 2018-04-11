FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 11, 2018 / 9:28 AM / in 26 minutes

PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down - executive

Sudarshan Varadhan

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil expects to restart production from its PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea at the beginning of May after it was shut following an earthquake in February, Exxon LNG Vice President Emma Cochrane said on Wednesday.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal may not be able to produce at full capacity at first and will likely ramp up gradually, said Cochrane on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum.

The May target for a restart is ahead of schedule, she said. (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.