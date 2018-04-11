FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 4:33 AM / in 9 hours

India's Petronet LNG to partner with ONGC Videsh to pick stake in Qatar project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - India’s Petronet LNG Ltd wants to partner with ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of India’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, to pick up a stake in an upcoming exploration and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Qatar, a top company official said.

This will be Petronet’s maiden venture into the natural gas exploration and production business and overseas LNG terminals.

“We will be signing a non-confidentiality agreement with QatarGas in the next one week or so and then evaluate the project,” Prabhat Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Petronet told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

