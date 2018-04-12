FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 4:43 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tellurian executive says U.S. needs to invest $150 bln to support gas output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - The United States needs to invest $150 billion in infrastructure to support growing natural gas production, Tellurian Senior Vice President Amos Hochstein said on Thursday.

Producers in some areas such as the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico are facing shutdown because a lack of pipelines, he said, speaking at the International Energy Forum.

When oil prices rise, shale oil producers ramp up output and produce more associated gas and there is not enough pipeline capacity to carry the gas to demand areas or for exports, Hochstein said.

There has also been too little investment into export terminals, he said. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Florence Tan; Editing By Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
