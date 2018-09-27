UPDATE 1-IL&FS Financial Services misses loan repayments due this month

(Adds details, background)

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - IL&FS Financial Services, part of India’s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), said on Thursday it missed repayments on a host of bank loans and some term deposits due this month.

IL&FS is a major Indian infrastructure finance and construction company, which has built up big debts and is now facing a credit crunch. As a result, Indian authorities are trying to calm market fears that IL&FS’s troubles could trigger a crisis in the wider non-banking financial sector.

IL&FS Financial Services said it was unable to service its obligations for bank loans due on Sept 12, 16, 24 and 26, a term deposit due Sept 25 and a short-term deposit due Sept 27.

The Economic Times reported on its website that the government has said it would look into helping to complete projects undertaken by the parent IL&FS and could also buy some of its healthy assets. (bit.ly/2xCEsRG)

IL&FS is expected to hold its annual general meeting with shareholders and its board meeting on Saturday to weigh options for a potential capital infusion plan.

Its board has already approved raising funds via a 45 billion rupee rights issue and a 30 billion rupee debt-reduction plan through asset sales.

India’s central bank is set to meet the large shareholders of IL&FS on Friday, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

IL&FS did not repond to request for comments outside regular business hours.

The company’s top shareholders include India’s largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Japan’s Orix Corp, IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma told reporters on Tuesday that the insurer would not allow IL&FS to collapse. All options, including increasing LIC’s stake in IL&FS, are open, Sharma said.