FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 1, 2018 / 5:55 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Indian gov't to step in to take control of troubled IL&FS -TVs

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India’s government is moving to take control of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), two Indian television channels reported on Monday, in a rare move underscoring the extent of the issues at the troubled infrastructure financing and construction behemoth.

CNBC TV 18 and ET NOW reported the government has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to remove the board of the company, whose recent defaults have roiled Indian markets.

An order in this matter is expected to be announced later on Monday, according to ET NOW.

The move to intervene could throw IL&FS’s restructuring plan into disarray. IL&FS announced on Sunday that its shareholders have approved a plan allowing it to raise fresh funds via debt and equity issuances. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Euan Rocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.